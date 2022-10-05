Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 133,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Global Water Resources

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,066,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,894,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 17.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,203,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 175,105 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 384,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $289.03 million, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWRS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

