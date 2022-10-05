Beazley (LON:BEZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $499.73

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 499.73 ($6.04) and traded as high as GBX 584 ($7.06). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 584 ($7.06), with a volume of 888,916 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEZ. Barclays boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($8.64) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.95) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.28) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 618.33 ($7.47).

Beazley Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 580.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 499.73. The company has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,162.96.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

