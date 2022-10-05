SThree (LON:STHR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $300.00

Shares of SThree Plc (LON:STHR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 300 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.67). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.62), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares trading hands.

SThree Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £397.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 300 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 300.

About SThree

(Get Rating)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.