Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $575.40

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 575.40 ($6.95) and traded as high as GBX 590.20 ($7.13). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 588.80 ($7.11), with a volume of 13,560,025 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 805 ($9.73).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 593.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 575.40. The stock has a market cap of £17.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 981.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

