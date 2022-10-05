Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.76. Movano shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 5,818 shares changing hands.

Movano Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movano

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Movano in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Movano during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Movano by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 391,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

Read More

