Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $52.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,504 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Mosaic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 129,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Mosaic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 53,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Mosaic by 5,004.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 816,762 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

