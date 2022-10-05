InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.