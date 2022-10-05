Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Franklin Street Properties Price Performance
FSP stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $277.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
