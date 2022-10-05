Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 15.5 %

Shares of FSI stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $34.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

