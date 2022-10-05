Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BTN opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 million, a P/E ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

