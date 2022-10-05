StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I upped their target price on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CMT stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
