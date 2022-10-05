Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ELMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

ELMD stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.98 million, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.50. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93.

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

