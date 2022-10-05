Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGX opened at €20.85 ($21.28) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.28. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

