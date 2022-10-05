Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AAMC opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

