Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.78.

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.08. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,761,000 after buying an additional 1,282,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after buying an additional 624,541 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $15,673,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

