Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.39.

Separately, Bank of America raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.