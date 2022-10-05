Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.39.
Separately, Bank of America raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.51.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.