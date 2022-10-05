Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.74. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

