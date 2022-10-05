Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KO. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $245.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

