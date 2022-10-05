Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Trading Up 1.9%

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Formidable Fortress ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formidable Fortress ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,871 shares during the quarter. Formidable Fortress ETF comprises 5.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 97.94% of Formidable Fortress ETF worth $22,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

