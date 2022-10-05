Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $360.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.
Intuit Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of INTU stock opened at $412.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
