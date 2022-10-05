GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Investment analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price points to a potential upside of 239.43% from the stock’s current price.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 7.0 %
GCT stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. GigaCloud Technology has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $62.00.
About GigaCloud Technology
