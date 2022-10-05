GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Investment analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price points to a potential upside of 239.43% from the stock’s current price.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 7.0 %

GCT stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. GigaCloud Technology has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $62.00.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Rating)

See Also

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.