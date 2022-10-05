The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $44.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $34.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

