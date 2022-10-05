Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FOCS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $34.66 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64.

Institutional Trading of Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 47,976 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.