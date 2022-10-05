Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of EXC opened at $40.01 on Monday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Exelon by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 972,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,056,000 after purchasing an additional 95,069 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

