Susquehanna Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $27.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “negative” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 29.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $38.05 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.