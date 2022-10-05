Susquehanna Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $27.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “negative” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 29.04% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.
Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 11.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $38.05 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
