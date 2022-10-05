CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $28.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 213,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 16,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

