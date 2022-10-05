The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $42.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,471,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,426,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,426,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.