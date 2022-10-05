Citigroup Raises Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target to $50.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMLX stock opened at $31.16 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $20,559,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,075,470 shares in the company, valued at $60,956,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

