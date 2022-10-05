Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) PT Lowered to $29.00

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of CIVB opened at $21.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.77. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

