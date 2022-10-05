Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) PT Raised to $10.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 420.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Axcella Health Trading Down 0.5 %

AXLA stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 85,541 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 108.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 55.9% in the first quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,680 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 50.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,371 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

