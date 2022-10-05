Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $82.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $75.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

