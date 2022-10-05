New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.58.

NGD stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $666.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,830,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 602,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

