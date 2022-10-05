Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Coty Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $6.99 on Monday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Coty’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 96.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Coty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 506,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

