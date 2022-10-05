BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $754.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $773.00 to $754.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.00.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $591.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $664.66 and a 200-day moving average of $657.75. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $543.23 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 33.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.