BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $754.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $773.00 to $754.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.00.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $591.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $664.66 and a 200-day moving average of $657.75. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $543.23 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 33.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

