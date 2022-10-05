Wells Fargo & Company Trims Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Target Price to $82.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average of $90.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

