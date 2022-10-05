Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $153.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tesla from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $391.67 to $366.67 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.47.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $249.44 on Monday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $206.86 and a 52-week high of $414.50. The company has a market cap of $775.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,750 shares of company stock worth $40,199,130. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,455,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $71,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $1,654,000. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.