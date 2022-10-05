Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.25.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 1.4 %

CLX opened at $131.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Clorox has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.