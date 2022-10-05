Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Raised to $22.00 at DA Davidson

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE CWAN opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of -282.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter worth $697,679,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 12,030,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,631,000 after acquiring an additional 201,309 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 15.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,086,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 540,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 178,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

