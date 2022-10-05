KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

NYSE NKE opened at $88.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.87. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

