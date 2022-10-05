Truist Financial Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $348.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $333.00 to $348.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $391.67 to $366.67 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $383.33 to $391.67 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.47.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $249.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.21 and a 200 day moving average of $279.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.27 billion, a PE ratio of 90.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a 1-year low of $206.86 and a 1-year high of $414.50.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,750 shares of company stock valued at $40,199,130 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

