Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTGGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

GBTG stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. Global Business Travel Group has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

