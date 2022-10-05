JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $153.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 38.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $141.33 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $383.33 to $391.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $333.33 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tesla to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $249.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.27 billion, a PE ratio of 90.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $206.86 and a 1-year high of $414.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.21 and its 200-day moving average is $279.47.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,750 shares of company stock worth $40,199,130 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $6,455,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $71,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $1,654,000. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

