Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENV. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $47.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

