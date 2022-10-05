The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Target Price to $24.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

APAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.8% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 457,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

