Morgan Stanley Cuts BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target to $17.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE BSIG opened at $15.95 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $660.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. The company had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $263,000.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

