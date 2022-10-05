Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to “Outperform”

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $135.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CF. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

CF stock opened at $105.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average is $97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

