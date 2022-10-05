Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $101.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $93.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.64. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

