Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $332.00 at Bank of America

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $262.00 to $332.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.79.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ALB opened at $283.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $308.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

