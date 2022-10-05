The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $15.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.50 to $15.50 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

Invesco stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Invesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Invesco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

