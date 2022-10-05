Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $40.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ WMG opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.11%.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.